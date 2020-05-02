Share this article:

A blessed Fourth Sunday of Easter!

Invite children to watch this special Children’s Liturgy of the Word. Thanks to Heidi and Mark from Christ the King Church in South Bend, Indiana, for sharing this with us.

Feel free to share this video with your children or parish. Pflaum’s Children Celebrate children’s leaflet for this week is included in the video comments (and below). Please share!

We’ve embedded the video below, but it can also be found via YOUTUBE here. This video is suitable for all ages.

See other links below that may help you share this Children’s Liturgy of the Word for the Fourth Sunday of Easter.

Free, downloadable resources available at www.twitter.com/KidsLiturgy or using the links below:

Link for Sheep and Gate Coloring Page: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1yTd…

Link for Weekly Children Celebrate Leaflet from Pflaum Publishing Group (Scroll to May 3, 2020): https://drive.google.com/open?id=1b9T…

Link for Domestic Church Coloring Page: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1KdL… (We invite you to share photos of your child’s coloring pages using the hashtag #kidsliturgyathome.)

Credits: “Alive in Christ,” “Gospel Acclamation,” “Yes, Lord, I Believe,” and “Gathered As One.” Music © John Burland/Ovation Music, distributed by Pflaum Publishing Group, a division of Bayard, Inc. Children Celebrate Leader’s Guide Spring 2020 from Pflaum Publishing Group, a division of Bayard, Inc.

Public domain photos and videos from these sites: Pexels.com, Pixabay.com, Smithsonian Open Access, Unsplash.com, and Wikimedia Commons.

A special thanks to Pflaum Publishing Group for their generosity in sharing their resources with our children during these challenging weeks as we celebrate Mass at home.

This video (and future videos) will air on the CatholicTV channel every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Thank you for sharing your children with us! May God bless you and your families on this Good Shepherd Sunday, and may He keep you safe in His loving arms. See you next Sunday! This video was produced by Heidi and Mark Witte (parishioners of Christ the King Catholic Church in South Bend, Indiana).

@KidsLiturgy (Twitter)

