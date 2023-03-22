NCCL’s Family & Intergenerational Faith Formation Survey

Share this article:

The NCCL Needs Your Help to Create a National Profile of Family and Intergenerational Faith Formation.

Please take the survey and share it with other parish leaders.

This invitation comes from John Roberto, executive director of the National Community of Catechetical Leaders:

We are conducting a national study to identify how well churches are implementing practices of family faith formation and intergenerational ministry and faith formation.

The survey is designed so that every parish can participate in this study. It is also available in Spanish, see below.

Through the survey we hope to identify churches that are offering family and/or intergenerational faith formation programming at their church so that we can create a report with models and examples to help all churches embrace family and intergenerational models of faith formation.

The results of the survey and models will be available to all churches. We really appreciate your time in completing this survey and describing what you are doing.

Please complete the survey by April 10, 2023.

Thank You!

Take the survey in English at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FamilyIntergenSurvey

Here is the invitation in Spanish:

Nueva familia & Encuesta intergeneracional

Necesitamos su ayuda para crear un perfil nacional de la formación religiosa familiar e intergeneracional

Estamos llevando a cabo un estudio nacional para determinar en qué medida las iglesias están aplicando prácticas de formación en la fe de las familias y de ministerio y formación en la fe intergeneracionales. La encuesta está diseñada para que todas las parroquias puedan participar en este estudio.

A través de la encuesta esperamos identificar las iglesias que están ofreciendo programas de formación en la fe para familias y/o intergeneracionales en su iglesia, de modo que podamos crear un informe con modelos y ejemplos para ayudar a todas las iglesias a adoptar modelos familiares e intergeneracionales de formación en la fe.

Los resultados de la encuesta y los modelos estarán a disposición de todas las iglesias. Le agradecemos mucho el tiempo que ha dedicado a llenar esta encuesta y describir lo que está haciendo.

Por favor, llene la encuesta antes del 10 de abril del 2.023.

Realice la encuesta en:

