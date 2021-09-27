Living the Liturgical Year: The Holy Guardian Angels, October 2

Share this article:

Heaven Is Always at Your Side!

CONNIE CLARK

Firefighters and police keep you safe, right? When you see their uniforms and equipment

or hear their sirens, you know they’re on the job. But the most powerful defender you have is someone you can’t see or hear. It’s your guardian angel.

God gives each of us a guardian angel. Your angel is always at your side, silently helping you keep your body and soul safe. How? Well, remember that God has created us to live in his friendship. Our good choices keep us close to God, but bad choices hurt us by pushing us further away from him. Your guardian angel won’t make your decisions for you. But through God’s grace, your angel can help you see the right paths more clearly — guiding you toward the good choices God wants for you.

To understand another way guardian angels work, let’s say you’re leaving for school when you realize you’ve forgotten your homework. You run to your room while your mom waits in the car. That delay of a few moments is enough for your mom to avoid an accident that might have happened on the road. Events like this can happen anytime, but we won’t understand how our guardian angel guided us through them until we get to heaven someday.

Even though we can’t see angels, we know about them from the Bible and Church teaching.

Jesus said, “See that you do not despise one of these little ones, for … their angels in heaven always look upon the face of my heavenly Father” (Matthew 18:10). Now, you might ask, “If guardian angels are always with us, how can they be in heaven, too?” The answer is that nothing is impossible for God, who is the “maker of heaven and earth, of all that is seen and unseen” (Nicene Creed). We might not understand how God can create guardian angels, but we can always thank him for these amazing gifts of love!

BONUS: Download this page in a PDF format with activities to help celebrate this feast day. Click here: CAT.Oct_LivingtheLiturgicalYear

Connie Clark is editor of Living Faith Kids, a quarterly magazine of daily Catholic devotions for children. To learn more, visit LivingFaithKids.com

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, October 2018.

PHOTO: PUBLIC DOMAIN

Share this article: