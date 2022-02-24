We Join with Pope Francis in Praying for Peace

Share this article:

We, the team at Bayard, join with Pope Francis in praying for peace, and those in harm’s way in Ukraine. The pope specifically has asked for a day of prayer and fasting on March 2, which is also Ash Wednesday.

Speaking at the end of the General Audience on February 23, Pope Francis said:

“I encourage believers in a special way to dedicate themselves intensely to prayer and fasting on that day. May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war.”

Read more from the article from Vatican News.

+++

Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us.

Memorare

Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary,

that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection,

implored thy help, or sought thine intercession was left unaided.

Inspired by this confidence, I fly unto thee, O Virgin of virgins, my mother;

to thee do I come, before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful.

O Mother of the Word Incarnate,

despise not my petitions,

but in thy mercy hear and answer me.

Amen.

Find more prayers for peace here.

Image credit: Shutterstock 180781037 | Sabphoto

Share this article: