The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and our Mission at Catechist, Bayard

Today, on Aug. 15, we at Catechist celebrate the patronage of Our Lady of the Assumption.

Why is that?

Not only because of the importance of today’s Solemnity — and not just because our editorial office is on the campus of Assumption University (but that’s part of it!) — but because our parent company, Bayard Inc., is solely sponsored by, and comes under the educational charism of the Augustinians of the Assumption religious order.

The founder of the Assumptionists’ order was Fr. Emmanuel d’Alzon, (1810-1880), who came from the south of France.

Education is the formation of Jesus Christ in souls, and teaching is the illumination of souls with the splendor of Jesus Christ.

– Emmanuel d’Alzon

Venerable Emmanuel d’Alzon’s cause for canonization is underway. Read more about him here.

In this 7-minute video from Catholic TV, Fr. Simon shares the mission and the charism of the Assumptionist order.

In this 14-minute video John Allen, Jr. of Crux interviews Fr. John Franck, A.A., on the charism of the A.A. order. (Fr. John describes our international publishing mission at the 11-minute mark.)

About our publishing history, from Bayard:

Owned by the Augustinians of the Assumption, Bayard Inc. is one of the largest Catholic publishers in North America

Bayard made its first venture in the United States in 1999 when it acquired Twenty-Third Publications. Since that time, Bayard Inc., owned by the Augustinians of the Assumption, has grown to become one of the largest U.S. Catholic publishers and distributors of religious products, with operations in New London CT, Dayton OH, St Louis MO, and Worcester MA.

Bayard Inc. owns the Creative Communications for the Parish, Twenty-Third Publications, and Pflaum Publishing Group trademarks, and publishes Catholic Digest, Living with Christ, Living Faith, Catechist, and Today’s Catholic Teacher magazines.

Twenty-Third Publications provides practical, pastoral resources (books, booklets, parish programs) that educate and empower parish leaders — catechists, lay ministers, and pastors — and that nourish the spirituality and encourage the faith-lives of all the People of God.

As the publisher of Living Faith Daily Devotions, Good News School Planners and a wide variety of seasonal devotional and worship material, Creative Communications for the Parish produces resources that are scriptural, inspirational, accessible, and affordable for parishes and individuals.

Acquired in 2014, The Pflaum Publishing Group presents the faith formation program, The Pflaum Gospel Weeklies as well as resources for sacramental preparation, Liturgy of the Word for children, seasonal resources, and catechist formation.

Bayard is also present in Canada. Owned by the religious community of les Pères Augustins de l’Assomption, located in Quebec City, the company reaches the Youth, Christian, and Senior markets through a range of print and digital products in English and French: Books, magazines, websites, as well as mobile and interactive applications.

Learn more about Bayard here.

Please pray for our mission here at Catechist, as we pray for you.

+ O Mary conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee. +

