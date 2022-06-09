Begin the National Eucharistic Revival with Living With Christ

Share this article:

The Bishops of the Catholic Church in the United States are calling for a Eucharistic Revival across the nation.

This three-year initiative will have many components both local and national. The Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ on June 19 is the beginning of a three-year Eucharistic Revival within the United States. To learn more, the main website for all information is EucharisticRevival.org.

Catechist.com and Bayard, Inc. are joining in this revival with our prayers and by sharing our many spiritual resources. This is a the first in a series of articles that will bring you inspirational reading and resources on this important aspect of our Catholic faith.

Discover a wonderful daily companion for developing a scripturally-grounded, Eucharist-centered spirituality that you can share with others. Each month, the Living with Christ missalette gives you everything you need to prepare for Mass, to participate in Mass, and to reflect on the experience.

Living with Christ provides a wide variety of resources that help to nourish your daily spiritual life, putting the richness of the Christian spiritual tradition at your fingertips. Use these for your personal growth, for your reflection and prayer, and for sharing your faith with others in your family, household, or community.

Living with Christ features:

The complete Order of the Mass, including all four Eucharistic Prayers, with the responses of the assembly highlighted in bold print

Each day’s assigned Scripture readings from the official liturgical calendar of the U.S. bishops, and all prayers for the Mass of the day

This Week in Focus , brief reflections on each Sunday’s readings and how they relate to our lives

, brief reflections on each Sunday’s readings and how they relate to our lives Living with Christ This Week , an overview of the weekday readings and how they guide our “living with Christ” for the week and suggested intercessions for your daily prayer

, an overview of the weekday readings and how they guide our “living with Christ” for the week and suggested intercessions for your daily prayer Responding to the Word , helpful encouragement each day that includes an observation about the scripture readings, a question for your reflection, prayer, journaling or dialogue with others, and a brief prayer starter

, helpful encouragement each day that includes an observation about the scripture readings, a question for your reflection, prayer, journaling or dialogue with others, and a brief prayer starter Saying Amen , an opportunity to reflect on a phrase from one of the Mass prayers each Sunday

, an opportunity to reflect on a phrase from one of the Mass prayers each Sunday Today’s Good News , daily reflections on one of the readings of the day

, daily reflections on one of the readings of the day

This Month’s Scriptures , biblical background and insights, exploring the meaning of some aspect of the Scripture readings being proclaimed on the Sundays of that month

, biblical background and insights, exploring the meaning of some aspect of the Scripture readings being proclaimed on the Sundays of that month Guide for the Journey , offering advice on the spiritual life, taken from the writings of saints and spiritual masters

, offering advice on the spiritual life, taken from the writings of saints and spiritual masters Wisdom from our Friends , insights about the spiritual life from well-known contemporary writers like Sr. Joyce Rupp, Sr. Melannie Svoboda, Mitch Finley, and more

, insights about the spiritual life from well-known contemporary writers like Sr. Joyce Rupp, Sr. Melannie Svoboda, Mitch Finley, and more Engaging articles, explaining the Church’s sacramental life, liturgical seasons, and devotional practices in terms of their relevance for your growth in Christ

Helps for prayer, including resources for morning and evening prayer for you to pray individually or with members of your household, a small group of friends, or your parish community

Praying with the Scriptures , a meditation resource each month with reflections, prayers, and helpful questions to use individually or when gathering with others to share your spiritual journey

, a meditation resource each month with reflections, prayers, and helpful questions to use individually or when gathering with others to share your spiritual journey A reflection on the back cover of every issue that invites you to use our cover image to deepen your appreciation of God’s presence in your life.

Insightful reflections from Assumptionist Father Richard Lamoureux, our Associate Publisher.

Key to the Word helps explain obscure or rare words or phrases in the scripture readings.

When you put all these features together, Living with Christ becomes your most helpful daily companion for developing a scripturally-grounded, Eucharist-centered spirituality that you can share with others.

Photo credits: USCCB; Bayard, Inc.

Share this article: