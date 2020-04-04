Share this article:

Thanks to Debbie Frey from Mary Mother of God Parish, Oakville, Ontario, for sharing Children’s Liturgy of the Word with us this week. Feel free to share this video with your children or parish. Pflaum’s Children Celebrate children’s leaflet for this week is included in the video comments (and below). Please share!

We’ve embedded the video below, but it can also be found via YOUTUBE here. This video is suitable for all ages.

See other links below that may help you share this Children’s Liturgy of the Word for Palm Sunday.



Click here to download a Palm Sunday Coloring Sheet.

Here is the weekly Children Celebrate Leaflet from Pflaum Publishing Group.

Try to draw and color your own Palm Branch that may look like this, or draw and cut out one similar to one that Debby is holding :

Credits:

“Hosanna Rock”: Licensed for use through Worship House Kids.

A special thanks to Pflaum Publishing Group for their generosity in sharing their resources with our children during these challenging weeks as we celebrate Mass at home.

Cartoon Images from today’s Gospel: courtesy of freebibleimages.org

Palm image credit: Inspiretta / Shutterstock1356198755

Posted by the editor. For more resources that families can use during these “at home” during the pandemic related to COVID-19, go here.

