Celebrating Saint … St. Martin de Porres

Share this article:

by Patricia Mathson

CLICK HERE for a pdf about St. Martin de Porres and some of the other feast days in November and December.

Copyright 2015, Bayard, Inc. All rights reserved. This article is protected by United States copyright and other intellectual property laws and may not be reproduced, rewritten, distributed, redisseminated, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast, directly or indirectly, in any medium without the prior written permission of Bayard, Inc.

This article was written by the Catechist Staff and appeared in Catechist magazine, March 2015.

Image Credit: Shutter Stock 544541167

Share this article: