Celebrate Your Family on All Saints Day! (A free download!)

CONNIE CLARK

Have you ever been to a family reunion? You might play games, eat delicious food, and meet relatives you’ve only seen in pictures. It’s a great way to celebrate all the people who share something awesome — being part of your family!

You’re also part of God’s family. We call that “the Communion of Saints.” On All Saints Day, we celebrate members of this family — people whose lives were shining examples of heroic virtue. We honor well-known saints like Francis of Assisi, lesser-known saints like Germaine Cousin (she lived in a cupboard!), and countless people in heaven who haven’t officially been declared saints.

How does anyone become a saint? Are saints perfect people who never did anything wrong? On the contrary, saints struggled with weaknesses and sins (except Mary, who actually was perfect). Despite their unworthiness, saints trusted in God’s love and mercy. That’s why we recognize these awesome role models who show us God’s grace at work in their lives. There are so many saints with so many amazing stories that you can easily find a saint — or two, or twenty — whose life story will inspire you!

All Saints Day (November 1) is a holy day of obligation, which means we go to Mass. And really, isn’t that the best way to celebrate this feast? After all, at Mass we gather with God’s family. Jesus strengthens us with his Body and Blood in the Eucharist. In the Gospel reading on All Saints Day, Jesus tells us how to be saints: “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 5:3).

Whenever you go to Mass, you get a glimpse of the amazing family reunion God has planned in the kingdom of heaven for his whole family of saints — and that includes you! So let’s start celebrating!

CONNIE CLARK is editor of Living Faith Kids, a quarterly magazine of daily Catholic devotions for children. To learn more, visit LivingFaithKids.com.

