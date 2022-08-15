Catholic IQ —Test Your Knowledge of the Sacraments

Share this article:

David O’Brien

Here’s a 20-question quiz on the Sacraments. It contains sample questions such as:

The sacrament of Penance is also known as _____________.

___________ completes Christian initiation through anointing with oil and laying on of hands.

The two sacraments of service are __________.

Find the downloadable Quiz Here: Oct2011

Find the downloadable Answers Here: Oct2011 answers

This quiz can help you, your students and your students’ families review their knowledge of their Catholic faith. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

David O’Brien, MDiv, MA, is the faith formation director at St. Timothy parish in Florida. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts about Everyday Faith.

Photo: James Coleman on Unsplash

This quiz was originally published in Catechist magazine, October 2011.

Share this article: