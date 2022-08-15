Catechist magazine’s connection to the patronage of Our Lady of the Assumption

Share this article:

Today, on Aug. 15, we at Catechist celebrate the patronage of Our Lady of the Assumption.

Why is that?

Not only because of the importance of today’s Solemnity — and not just because our editorial office is on the campus of Assumption College (but that’s part of it!) — but because our parent company, Bayard Inc., is solely sponsored by, and comes under the educational charism of the Augustinians of the Assumption religious order.

The founder of the Assumptionists’ order was Fr. Emmanuel d’Alzon, (1810-1880), who came from the south of France.

Education is the formation of Jesus Christ in souls, and teaching is the illumination of souls with the splendor of Jesus Christ.

– Emmanuel d’Alzon

Venerable Emmanuel d’Alzon’s cause for canonization is underway. Read more about him here.

Read more about the work of the Assumptionists and Bayard here.

– The Editor.

:::

Image credits:

Banner image: Lisa Julia Photography/Bayard, Inc.

Image of d’Alzon: Public Domain

Share this article: