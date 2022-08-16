What Wondrous Love is This? (6-min. video of this hymn with images of the Pieta and more.)

For your inspiration. A hymn suitable for a prayer service. Suitable for middleschoolers, teens, adults.
Artist: Connie Dover
Album: The Border of Heaven
Lyrics:
What wondrous love is this, oh my soul, oh my soul
What wondrous love is this, oh my soul
What wondrous love is this, that caused the Lord of Bliss
To send such perfect peace to my soul, to my soul
To send such perfect peace to my soul
Ye winged angels fly, bear the news, bear the news,
Ye winged angels fly, bear the news
Ye winged angels fly, like comets through the sky
With loud and joyful cry, bear the news, bear the news
With loud and joyful cry, bear the news
To God and to the Lamb I will sing, I will sing
To God and to the Lamb I will sing
To God and to the Lamb, Jehovah, great I AM
And to the Son of man I will sing, I will sing
And to the Son of man I will sing
When we’re from sorrow free, we’ll sing on, we’ll sing on
When we’re from sorrow free, we’ll sing on
When we’re from sorrow free, we’ll rise and joyful be
And through Eternity, we’ll sing on, we’ll sing on
And through eternity, we’ll sing on
Image: Courtesy of Ben Bigelow