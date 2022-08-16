What Wondrous Love is This? (6-min. video of this hymn with images of the Pieta and more.)

Share this article:

For your inspiration. A hymn suitable for a prayer service. Suitable for middleschoolers, teens, adults.



Artist: Connie Dover

Album: The Border of Heaven

What wondrous love is this, oh my soul, oh my soul

What wondrous love is this, oh my soul

What wondrous love is this, that caused the Lord of Bliss

To send such perfect peace to my soul, to my soul

To send such perfect peace to my soul

Ye winged angels fly, bear the news, bear the news,

Ye winged angels fly, bear the news

Ye winged angels fly, like comets through the sky

With loud and joyful cry, bear the news, bear the news

With loud and joyful cry, bear the news

To God and to the Lamb I will sing, I will sing

To God and to the Lamb I will sing

To God and to the Lamb, Jehovah, great I AM

And to the Son of man I will sing, I will sing

And to the Son of man I will sing

When we’re from sorrow free, we’ll sing on, we’ll sing on

When we’re from sorrow free, we’ll sing on

When we’re from sorrow free, we’ll rise and joyful be

And through Eternity, we’ll sing on, we’ll sing on

And through eternity, we’ll sing on

Image: Courtesy of Ben Bigelow

