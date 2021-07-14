Share this article:

JOE PAPROCKI

Here’s a 20-question quiz on basic Catholic Faith. It contains sample questions such as:

Who comes next? Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, _____________.

The rising smoke of incense symbolizes the lifting up of our ___________ .

The body of laws and legal principles that guide the life of the Catholic Church is known as __________.

Find the downloadable Quiz Here: Oct 2009 IQ

Find the downloadable Answers Here: Oct 2009 answers

This quiz can help you, your students and your students’ families review their knowledge of their Catholic faith. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

Joe Paprocki, DMin, is the national consultant for Loyola Press. He is the author of Beyond the Catechist’s Toolbox: Catechesis that Not Only Informs but Also Transforms. Joe blogs about his experience at catechistjourney.com.

Photo: Christoph Schmid on Unsplash

This quiz was originally published in Catechist magazine, October 2009.

Share this article: