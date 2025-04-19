A Family Together: Christ Will Come Again

Share this article:

by Jean Larkin

Use this activity to help your students and their families reflect on the Sunday Gospels during the Season of Advent (Year A).

CLICK HERE for a downloadable PDF of the activity.

This article was written by the Catechist Staff and appeared in Catechist magazine, March 2013.

Image Credit: Aris Suwanmalee/Shutter Stock 555003484