We thank you, dear Lord, for the gift of Francis, the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church. As he passes from this world, we entreat you to look with mercy upon his life and ministry. Send your Holy Spirit to strengthen the Church at this time, as we mourn his death and pay our respects to his legacy.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.

And let perpetual light shine upon him.

May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed,

through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

+