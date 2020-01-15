2020 CATECHIST HONORS—Meet Our Top 10 Honorees!

Share this article:

Each year Catechist Honors celebrates the generous mission of gifted catechists, including parish catechetical leaders, youth ministers, and religion teachers in Catholic schools. This year’s nominations were collected from April 1 to August 30, 2019, via Catechist.com. Here you’ll find the 10 most inspirational profiles, as selected by our advisory team. In some way, these stories reflect all of our stories — and the important role we share in passing on the faith to others. Congratulations to all our 2020 honorees!

A Faith-Filled Role Model

JOAN BATES serves at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Muskegon, Michigan. She has taught grades three and four for 21 years.

Highlights from her nomination

Joan has a personal relationship with God that shows in her relationship with the children in her class and those around her. Joan always arrives at church a good half hour before the children arrive. She uses a variety of activities that hold the children’s interest. Joan uses the textbook as a resource, not the sole source of learning. She attends conferences and workshops to deepen her knowledge of the faith and to grow spiritually. She works well with those who may need extra attention, and she has wonderful classroom management skills. There are times that I go by her classroom and [hear] the children laughing, as she often incorporates games for learning. Joan is a humble catechist and a role model of Catholic teachings and values. — SUE PETERSON

Catechist talks with Joan Bates

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received in this role?

Use the textbook as a reference and vary the lesson. Read parts of a chapter as the theme and discuss what was read. Do puzzles, word searches, or color pictures from the chapter. Always start and end class with a prayer at the prayer table.

What’s the most challenging topic you’ve taught, and how did you teach it?

Reconciliation — asking for forgiveness and forgiving others. During the class we do role-plays by giving an example of forgiveness, such as with family members or friends.

What spiritual practices are helpful to you?

Praying the Rosary, saying nightly prayers, plus teaching my children their prayers and praying with them. Of course, going to Mass every Saturday/Sunday and Holy Days. And especially turning to prayer when hurt, sick, or grieving.

Who has been a positive influence in your faith?

My parents! They made sure we went to Mass, said our prayers as a family at night before bedtime, and received the sacraments. I was told to get involved in my church, not just go to Mass. I started singing in the choir, joined the youth group, helped out at our church festival, and became a catechist.

A Creative and Passionate Mentor

KATHLEEN BUTLER serves at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, D.C., where she has taught students in grade one for more than 34 years.

Highlights from her nomination

Kathleen Butler starting teaching religious education in high school and continued through college and to the present day. She specializes in teaching six-year-olds and has been dedicated to first-graders her entire life. Her lesson plans are engaging, creative, and best of all, Christ-centered — forming young hearts and minds to love Jesus. She has mentored countless catechists over the years and is in demand as a presenter to help inspire others to discover their own passion to pass on the faith. —FR. SEAN HORRIGAN

Catechist talks with Kathleen Butler

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received in this role?

Learn each student’s name and stop using name tags as quickly as possible. Everybody wants to feel special — what’s more special than being called by name?

What inspires you most about serving in this way?

I love seeing students actively engaging with their faith. Practicing for a recent class prayer service, the boys who brought up the candles for the prayer table didn’t want to go to their seats afterward; they wanted to stand behind the prayer table because that’s what altar servers do. They are paying attention at Mass!

What’s the most challenging topic you’ve taught, and how did you teach it?

My Dad died on an Easter Sunday, and later when I had to teach the lesson on Resurrection, I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to get through it. Yet it went beautifully, precisely because I had witnessed my dad’s death and the promise of Easter. Now it’s a favorite lesson.

Can you share something that inspires your mission?

Holy Trinity is a Jesuit parish, so I incorporate the AMDG motto (Ad maiorem Dei gloriam: “For the greater glory of God”) as a prayer in class and for home use. We pray: “All I do and all I say / in my work and in my play / all I think and feel this day / will be for the greater glory of God.”

Who has been a positive influence on your faith?

In fifth grade, my teacher, Anne Edel, brought a ukulele to class every week and sang, “God loves a cheerful giver, give it all you’ve got …” The idea of serving with joy always stayed with me.

A Champion for Students with Special Needs

MARY CHAUDHURI has served at St. Lawrence Parish in Utica, Michigan, for 48 years. She catechizes students ages 7 to 15 in the special needs program.

Highlights from her nomination

Mary sees all children as God’s children, deserving of the opportunity to learn and grow in faith as well as participate in the Mass and activities of the Church. She has prepared many students with special needs to celebrate their sacraments with all our parish children.

Mary has recruited and trained several catechists for this mission. Plus, she oversees funds to purchase adaptive resources. The number of families participating with children with special needs has grown in part due to Mary’s welcoming first visits and tours of our school. Parents often express relief — and surprise — that we are able to serve their children with special needs and prepare them for the sacraments. —LISA RAJNICEK

Catechist talks with Mary Chaudhuri

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received in this role?

To be welcoming to students and parents, and to have patience. Parents need to know that their special child is part of God’s family and entitled to receive the sacraments.

What inspires you most about serving in this role?

What inspires me is the joy and love that parents have for their son or daughter and all the opportunities the parents provide for them during the year. I have a chance to add to the opportunity by preparing their son or daughter for the sacraments.

What’s the most challenging topic you’ve taught, and how did you teach it?

Reconciliation is often hard to teach because special needs students don’t intentionally do wrong things. I use DVDs and pictures, and I show them the confessional. I inform the priest that the student coming for the sacrament may need special accommodations. The priest also receives a resource card so he can guide the student along.

What’s your best teaching tip?

Use a lot of resources to present the lesson, and don’t go on to new material until you feel your student has an understanding. Parents are also a good resource — talking with them to review the lesson during the week at least once is a good tip.

Can you share a favorite saint and share how they inspire your mission?

My favorite saint is St. Teresa of Kolkata, whom I’ve had the pleasure of meeting in India.

50 years of Gentle, Loving Service

LOUISE CONDON serves at St. Bartholomew Parish, Needham, Massachusetts, where she has taught grade one since 1970.

Highlights from her nomination

Louise has been a catechist for nearly 50 years — sharing her faith and teaching generations of children about God’s love for them. We all know how very important it is to help our children to build a relationship with God and to help them to make God and Mass central in their lives. Louise finds inspired supplemental materials to use in class to engage the creative and active minds of her first-graders, and she approaches every lesson with commitment and passion. But it is her gentle demeanor and the way that she treats each child as a special creation of God — listening attentively to their stories — and gently challenging them to go to Mass consistently, to pray every day, and to have faith in God when things are hard — that make her such an exceptional catechist. Her joy in sharing her faith is evident. She is beloved by the many generations of parishioners she has taught. —MARYELLEN JENNINGS

Catechist talks with Louise Condon

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received in this role?

Be patient and understanding — smiling makes children feel comfortable.

What’s the most challenging topic you’ve taught, and how did you teach it?

The importance of attending Mass at church. I ask the following questions: How many hours are there in a day? How many days are there in a week? Then we discuss the importance of that one hour a week with God at Sunday Mass.

What’s your best teaching tip?

Provide a variety of activities: Learn prayers. Ask what good things you have done since our last class? Spend time on the religious book lessons. Read religious stories, and show an occasional movie.

What spiritual practices are helpful to you?

Praying, attending Mass, reading religious papers. Plus staying up on church activities.

Who has been a positive influence on your faith?

I was raised by my parents to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days … walking to church in rain, snow, and sunshine. Having faith is the important thing that parents have to teach their children.

An Enthusiastic and Engaging Catechist

JANET DIEGIDIO serves at Saint Peter Catholic Church, West Brandywine, Pennsylvania, where she teaches grade five. She has taught for more than 20 years.

Highlights from her nomination

Janet has a deep faith that she lives out in many ways. Her true gift is exciting all the children she teaches. She has so many creative ways to engage them. Each week he has a “Mass Class” where she explains something about the Mass. The children look forward to this; when she asks them, “What time is it?” they yell out: “Time for Mass Class!”

Janet makes lessons come alive. Once, she had the children pretend they were on a cruise, and they stopped to have breakfast on the beach with Jesus. Another time she had construction hats for all the children because she was teaching them about building a relationship with Jesus. She focuses on service by making snack bags for the homeless as part of a lesson about caring for others. I could go on and on; her students arrive excited and curious to see what she is going to do next. She is truly teaching discipleship.—PATRICE PETERSON

Catechist talks with Janet DiEgidio

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received in this role?

“The students will not remember all that you teach, but they will remember you.” It’s the chance of a lifetime to make a difference in a student’s life, building a relationship and showing that God’s love is active in our lives.

What’s the most challenging topic you’ve taught, and how did you teach it?

Kids are incredibly challenged when faced with the responsibility to act and make decisions based on Jesus and their faith while in a crowd of their peers at school. Using situations and leading active discussions helps them make good choices using the strength of the Holy Spirit inside of them.

What’s your best teaching tip?

Children are in a “visual world” with TV, video games, the internet, and music. Students learn best with visual stimulations and active learning lessons. We must understand the visual nature of our students to influence our teaching techniques, so students are taught the way they learn best.

Can you share a favorite saint, and share how they inspire your mission?

St. Paul and the Acts of the Apostles inspire my mission to evangelize others and live out my faith.

A Dependable and Faithful Servant

SYLVIA ROY-MCCORMICK serves at Sacred Heart Church, New Smyrna Beach, Florida. She is in her third year, teaching grade two.

Highlights from her nomination

Sylvia, an active parishioner, suffered the deaths of two adult children in 2017. Through it all, she held on strongly to her faith. She hoped, prayed, and used her grief to help others who have lost children. She also served by delivering food to the poor. We had been volunteering together when I asked her if she would like to help teach children. She said “yes,” and now the children look forward to seeing her every Sunday. They love learning prayers with her. Her First Communicants wish they could have her in class again next year. In summer, she is a leader in Vacation Bible School.

Sylvia inspires other catechists by continuously looking for ways to improve the way she teaches. She has completed her Level I course for catechist certification in the Diocese of Orlando and is also enrolled in University of Dayton’s certificate program. Sylvia is not only an inspiration, but also a model of faith and service. —MARIA BILODEAU

Catechist talks with Sylvia Roy-McCormick

What inspires you most about serving in this way?

Love of God and love for my students ignites me with a profound desire to cultivate their relationship with Jesus Christ. The innocent faces that I see for one hour each week will one day be the image and the voice of tomorrow’s Catholic Church. As catechists, we must remember this!

What’s your best teaching tip?

Engage parents in the learning process with regular communication. Know your learners and meet them where they are. Use a variety of teaching methods to stimulate all the senses. I use slide presentations, videos, games, and puzzles. In January, we begin the “Countdown to First Holy Communion!”

What spiritual practices are helpful to you?

Lectio divina opens my heart to God’s Word. It is in that sacred space of silence that I hear his voice.

Can you share a Bible verse and how it inspires your mission?

“If I, therefore, the master and teacher, have washed your feet, you ought to wash one another’s feet. I have given you a model to follow …” (John 13:14-15)

The Incarnate Son is the epitome of unconditional love and infinite forgiveness. Jesus is the

greatest teacher.

A Compassionate Listener

CATHERINE PAVLOWSKI serves at St. Emery Church in Fairfield, Connecticut. She has been a catechist for 25 years and a youth minister for 10 of those years. She teaches grade seven.

Highlights from her nomination

I first met Catherine more than 25 years ago when she joined the team as a catechist. She immediately began taking diocesan-offered catechist training. She’s not only dedicated to the students, but to their families as well. She lends a helping hand wherever she is needed and loves participating in parent/child catechetical workshops.

She is willing to fill in when a catechist cannot make it to class. The last several years she has worked with preteens and teens. She facilitates our Confirmation class and has walked faithfully alongside her students. Catherine’s faith has never wavered, despite some difficult life events. She is constantly filled with the Holy Spirit. She will sit and listen to whomever needs an ear, never passing judgment, always compassionate, and always ready to help. She is an outstanding example of a woman faithful to Jesus, dedicated to sharing his Good News with all she meets. —JEANNIE BISSON

Catechist talks with Catherine Pavlowski

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received in this role?

Teach from your heart. Let the Lord speak through you and your experiences in your faith walk.

What’s the most challenging topic you’ve taught, and how did you teach it?

Explaining the Trinity is challenging. My DRE helped me with this. Have each student pour water into a bowl. And then tell them to remove only the exact water they put in. They can’t. The Father, Son, and Holy Spirit cannot be separated. One God, three divine persons.

What’s your best teaching tip?

Use music and personal stories. All children listen to some sort of music. The little ones love to sing. The older ones, well, not so much, but they will open up after a bit. Relate what you are teaching to their lives through your own personal experiences.

What spiritual practices are helpful to you?

Reading daily devotions, listening to Christian music, and reading the Bible.

Can you share a Bible verse and how it inspires your mission?

“Do to others as you would have them do to you.” (Luke 6:31)

And this maxim: Preach the gospel at all times; use words when necessary.

A Prayerful and Committed Leader

TAMMY CHUMLEY serves at St. Francis of Assisi Parish and School in St. Louis, Missouri. She is the director of

Evangelization and Faith Formation and has worked with school children and adults for six years.

Highlights from her nomination

Tammy Chumley is one of the most committed catechists I’ve ever known. She believes so much in helping others know and love God that she quit her nursing job to work for the parish in this ministerial role. She is passionate about the Catholic faith and has a thirst for knowledge. Tammy’s personal witness shines. She is able to share her story with many different people and help them connect their lives to the divine. She helps students see faith as a living relationship with God by teaching them how to be silent and pray. She also engages with them through thoughtful retreats. She has transformed the parish sacramental preparation by creating Parent Nights of Reflection for First Reconciliation, First Communion, and Confirmation. In addition, she has developed small faith-sharing groups among parents, helping them grow in their faith. Most of all, she is a prayerful woman, listening to the promptings of the Holy Spirit to guide her in fulfilling her role. —FR. ANTHONY YATES

Catechist talks with Tammy Chumley

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received in this role?

The best advice is to take care of myself spiritually. It is easy to become discouraged and fatigued when one doesn’t take the time to pray, frequent the sacraments, and seek spiritual direction.

What inspires you most about serving in this way?

I’m inspired by the ripple effect when God causes conversion within one person. I’ve seen a child convert their family and bring them back to the Church, and a mother join the Church and bring her family with her. Even if I walk with only one person, it’s worth it!

What’s the most challenging topic you’ve taught, and how did you teach it?

Teaching adults about prayer — because people often see time with God as just one more thing they have to do. I tell them instead to build their day around God, rather than making him one more box to check.

What’s your best teaching tip?

When I’m frustrated, my husband says, “Lead with love.” It puts things in perspective. When we love people, our motivation changes. It’s no longer about things such as getting through a lesson or sticking to a schedule but rather about walking with another soul toward Our Lord. Love changes things.

A Vibrant, Inspiring Presence for Youth

JOSHUA HUFF serves at St. Edward Church and School, Louisville, Kentucky. He has been the director of Youth Ministry and Youth Catechesis for grades K–12 for six years.

Highlights from his nomination

Josh has been our youth minister creating a vibrant, welcoming and growing community to both our junior high and high school students. He has created an environment of fellowship and faith open to our school and parish students where all are invited to bring friends. Monthly meetings, service projects, mission trips, retreats, and day trips to amusement parks are all part of the regular activities Josh leads. All activities are founded on prayer and faith. Josh also organizes our parish Vacation Bible School program and leads our Confirmation formation, (he still leads retreats at his alma mater), and he is a frequent presence in our parish school. —FRANCES ASHBROOK

Catechist talks with Joshua Huff

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received in this role?

Be your most authentic self in everything that you do. Young people need to know that you are REAL in your everyday life, especially when it comes to faith. Be yourself; everyone else is taken.

What inspires you most about serving in this way?

You get what you give. When you are most authentic, the young people are more open, and you start to see them become the persons they really are instead of the person who they are told to be. Something beautiful is found within their potential and sharing of gifts.

What’s the most challenging topic you’ve taught, and how did you teach it?

Teaching young people that it is OK to be vulnerable when needed. It’s scary to stand out in the open, but we as humans just want to be seen, heard, and loved. Vulnerability is not our weakness; it is our greatest measure of courage.

What’s your best teaching tip?

Never forget that whatever happens during the lesson is exactly what the Holy Spirit intended. You could plan for days — but no matter what you do, there is going to be something that doesn’t go exactly as planned. Believe in yourself — believe in the Holy Spirit!

Can you share a Bible verse and how it inspires your mission?

“Be all the more eager to make your call and election firm, for, in doing so, you will never stumble.” (2 Peter 1: 10) Make God’s call and choice for you a permanent experience. This inspires me to continue to do the good work.

A Prayerful Pilgrimage and Retreat Leader

JEANNE SHARP has been a religion teacher for six of the last 16 years at Notre Dame Academy in Minnetonka, Minnesota. She teaches grades six, seven, and eight.

Highlights from her nomination

Ms. Sharp is an exceptional teacher, stoking the fire of faith within her students. The year begins with a retreat for our middle school. Ms. Sharp also organizes school Masses. She has an incredible way of helping students learn responsibility for their choices and instilling service for others.

The eighth-graders’ trip is a Marian pilgrimage to two shrines in Wisconsin: Our Lady of

Guadalupe and Our Lady of Good Help. To prepare, the students learn all about the apparitions and indulgences and how to place prayers at the altar. Students and parents return from the trip feeling that they have grown in faith and their relationship with God. —GINGER VANCE

Catechist talks with Jeanne Sharp

What inspires you most about serving in this way?

Witnessing the Holy Spirit at work in kids’ lives. Whether it is a sixth-grader who has just started to read the Bible rushing in to share that she feels a personal closeness with God,

or an eighth-grader praying almost nonstop and working toward an indulgence on a class pilgrimage. I have never seen a child who is actively seeking God come away unfulfilled — that inspires me.

What’s the most challenging topic you’ve taught, and how did you teach it?

Suffering. One morning we were naming who we wanted to pray for. Most of the kids wanted to pray for their parents. (Two kids were crying the night before because they were worried about their moms’ health.) We agreed, as a class, to pray a novena to St. Thérèse of Lisieux for our parents and grandparents.

What’s your best teaching tip?

Seeing roses during our novena was wonderful for the children — to know their prayers were being heard. It helped this teacher know God is active. That’s my tip: Allow God to be active in your classroom.

Can you share a favorite saint and how they inspire your mission?

I once stayed with St. Teresa of Kolkata for a week in the Bronx. Praying with her made a huge impact on me. We prayed three or four times a day, but I will never forget how beautifully she led the Rosary each evening. Mother Teresa once said, “It’s not about how much you do, but how much love you put into what you do that counts.” Well, I love God. And teaching religion is how I spread his love.

CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR TOP 10 HONOREES! They will each receive a Certificate of Appreciation, plus a $100 gift certificate to Bayard Faith Resources.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE HONOREE PICTURED

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, January 2020.

