Walking Together in Friendship: A New Resource for Exploring Pope Francis’ Fratelli Tutti

Share this article:

In the news:

Pope Francis has chosen this time to issue a new encyclical, Fratelli tutti, On Fraternity and Social Friendship, acknowledging the perils of both our divisions and isolation and offering good advice for building and rebuilding relationships, not just in our homes and neighborhoods, but between nations all over the worlds. Now more than ever, he says, it is time to see with God’s eyes, letting our hearts lead the way, so that we many become one worldwide community, united in our love for one another.

This new resource from Twenty-third Publications, Walking Together in Friendship: 30 Days with Pope Francis’ Fratelli Tutti is a great starting place for appropriating the Pope’s message.

From the Introduction:

From the interior:



Find this booklet sold individually and in bulk quantities at Twenty-third Publications.

Find other resources for Fratelli Tutti here.

Share this article: