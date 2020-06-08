Share this article:

The Diocese of Rapid City offers this 1-hour video of Servant of God Nicholas Black Elk — the Lakota Sioux holy man and catechist — who might become a saint. Filmed on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, and suitable for general audiences. As always, please preview all videos before sharing with your groups.

Note: you can watch the video at this link.

Walking the Good Red Road- Nicholas Black Elk’s Journey to Sainthood from Diocese of Rapid City on Vimeo.

Photo courtesy of the filmmakers.

Read more about Black Elk here.

