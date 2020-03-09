Tech Tips for Confirmation Prep

■■Video Conferencing – Encourage your students to hold regular webchats with their sponsors and provide some discussion topics for them. This is also a great option for holding meetings with parents or sponsors who may live out of town or can’t be at a physical meeting due to work or other logistical challenges.

■■Student Blogging or Podcasting – What better way to have students reflect on their spiritual journey than by sharing it with others? Journaling can be a valuable activity, but blogging or podcasting can serve the same purpose while engaging others along the way.