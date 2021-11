Share this article:

An important topic! From the team at Catholic Central.

Suitable for middle schoolers and up — but please PRE-SCREEN this video before sharing to be sure it is suitable for your group or class.

NOTE: The hosts on the video mention the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, but it may not show on the screen. Please keep this information handy:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:

1-800-273-TALK, or 1-800-273-8255.

Check out SuicidePreventionLifeLife.org for much more info.