Prayers for #Vocations

Here’s a prayer for vocations from among the dozens found at the USCCB website:

+

Father, we’re your people,

the work of your hands.

So precious are we in your sight

that you sent your Son, Jesus.

Jesus calls us

to heal the broken-hearted,

to dry the tears of those who mourn,

to give hope

to those who despair,

and to rejoice in your steadfast love.

We, the baptized,

realize our call to serve.

Help us to know how.

Call forth from among us

priests, sisters, brothers

and lay ministers.

With our hearts you continue

to love your people.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit,

one God forever and ever.

Amen.