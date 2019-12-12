Prayer with My Students

Share this article:

Help your students memorize this simple litany.

In the name of the Father,

and the Son,

and the Holy Spirit.

Amen.

Touch our hearts, Lord…

R. Be with us

Let us learn, Lord…

R. Be with us

Lift our minds, Lord…

R. Be with us

Show the way, Lord…

R. Be with us

Move our hearts, Lord…

R. Be with us

Teach us love, Lord…

R. Be with us

In the name of the Father,

and of the Son,

and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.

Excerpted from Prayers for Catechists, by Kass Dotterweich. Copyright 2006. Published by Pflaum Publishing Group (pflaum.com). Used with permission. All rights reserved.

Photo: Andi Berger, Shutterstock

