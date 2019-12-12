Prayer with My Students

Help your students memorize this simple litany.
In the name of the Father,
and the Son,
and the Holy Spirit.
Amen.
Touch our hearts, Lord…
R. Be with us
Let us learn, Lord…
R. Be with us
Lift our minds, Lord…
R. Be with us
Show the way, Lord…
R. Be with us
Move our hearts, Lord…
R. Be with us
Teach us love, Lord…
R. Be with us
In the name of the Father,
and of the Son,
and of the Holy Spirit.
Amen.
Excerpted from Prayers for Catechists, by Kass Dotterweich. Copyright 2006. Published by Pflaum Publishing Group (pflaum.com). Used with permission. All rights reserved.
Photo: Andi Berger, Shutterstock