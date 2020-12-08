Pope Francis declares a Year of St. Joseph

Share this article:

On the feast of the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Francis announced a year to honor St. Joseph, blessed spouse of Mary, and the patron saint of families, workers, the sick, and the dying. Specifically, this announcement celebrates the 150th anniversary of St. Joseph being declared the Patron of the Universal Church.

The Year of St. Joseph will be from December 8, 2020, to December 8, 2021.

Learn more about this announcement from Vatican News.

Read Francis’ apostolic letter about St. Joseph, Patris Corde, (“With a Father’s Heart”).

Pray the Litany of St. Joseph.

St. Joseph, pray for us!

