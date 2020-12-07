Gathering Music for Children’s Liturgy of the Word: “Come to the Table” (Video)

Share this article:

Do you work with a children’s ministry or children’s liturgy of the Word? Here’s some gathering music from Miss Heidi and John Burland to help!

Find all the music video in this series here.

Learn more about using music with your lessons here.

Share this article:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR