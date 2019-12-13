Catholic I.Q. — Advent and Christmas Seasons

Share this article:

Here’s a 20-question quiz on the Advent and Christmas seasons. It contains sample questions such as:

Jesus’ first visitors were ___________.

There are ___ candles in the Afvents wreaths, all except one are the color __________.

During the Advent and Christmas seasons, Catholics may pray the ____ Mysteries of the Rosary.

This quiz can help you, your students, and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

Download the Quiz here: Nov 2011 quiz

Download the Answers here: Nov 2011 answers

David O’Brien, MDiv, MA, is the faith formation director at St. Timothy parish in Florida. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts about Everyday Faith.

Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, November 2011

