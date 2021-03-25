NEW: A Parish Grief Ministry Kit

New from Twenty-Third Publications:
MOVING BEYOND GOODBYE: Reach out and walk with those grieving a loss in your parish with this unique pastoral collection to help you provide ongoing grief support in this unprecedented time of loss.
Each kit includes:
- Your Guide to Planning a Catholic Funeral: ten booklets to hand out to families in need
- “Shepherd Guide” card sets to mark five milestones during the first year after a loss (Five sets of 5 cards/envelopes each)
- Psalm 23 prayer cards (50 cards)
- A pastoral care letter from a Parish Leader (also available as a customizable Word document)
- A Parish Grief Resource—Planning Tips and Timelines: planning schedule and conversation starters for 1-month, 3-month and 6-month check-in phone calls through the one-year anniversary of loss (also available as a PDF)
- Suggestions for Moving Through Grief: a resource that can be sent out to families to assist their grieving and growth (also available as a PDF)
Go to Twenty-Third Publications to learn more about this resource and view sample downloads, plus discover other resources related to grief and bereavement.
