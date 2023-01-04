We Mourn Benedict XVI

Share this article:

We, the team at Bayard, Inc., join with Universal Church in remembering Benedict XVI, who died on December 31, 2022.

We thank God for his 77 years of priesthood, including his decades as a bishop and cardinal, and finally, his reign as pope from 2005-2013.

We raise our prayers for his soul and for all those who mourn his passing. His influence as shepherd and teacher and Vicar of Christ will be forever remembered in the history of the Church.

As communicators and publishers, catechists and evangelizers, who specialize in bringing the Gospel to the laity, we thank Pope Benedict for his clear teaching on the life of Christ and the power of the gospel found in his three-volume work, Jesus of Nazareth, released during his pontificate. We are especially grateful for his dynamic encyclical messages of Hope and Love and how “Charity is at the heart of the Church’s social doctrine.”

For Pope Benedict, as a theological scholar with many dozens of books to his credit, perhaps the most significant project he undertook for the on-going life of the Church, both for clergy and laity, was the massive updating and publishing world-wide of the Catechism of the Catholic Church in his role as President of the Commission to draft it from 1986-1992, under Pope John Paul II. The Catechism took 6 years to craft in consultation with bishops around the world. It has been published in numerous languages.

You can read a short bio about his life and ministry here.

For children, you can find a coloring page featuring Pope Benedict XVI here.

