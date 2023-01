Share this article:

We mourn and remember the life of Pope Benedict XVI.

As we pray for his soul and move through these days of the public viewing and funeral, we invite catechists, teachers, and families to download this coloring page of our late pope.

May perpetual light shine on Benedict XVI, and may his soul, and all the souls of the faithful departed, Rest In Peace, Amen.

Download your free coloring page by clicking on this link in blue, below:

PopeBenedictXVI