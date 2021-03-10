Join us for a COVID-19 Remembrance Service, March 16

Share this article:

We join our partners, the Assumptionists, and their religious and academic communities at Assumption University, to pray for those who have died from Covid-19 in this prayer service on March 16, 7pm Eastern. Go to the Assumption University’s page on that date.

From the Assumption University Alumni Relations Office:

As we observe the anniversary of Assumption’s move to remote learning in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, we also remember in prayer all of those who have died from Covid-19 over the past year.

Alumni are invited to join students, faculty, and staff in submitting the names of family members and friends who have died from Covid-19 by using the link below.

These names will be inserted into a memorial book that will be placed in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit. We will pray for these people and all who died from Covid-19 in a Service of Remembrance and Prayer on Tuesday, March 16 at 7:00 PM. You are welcome to watch this service which will be live-streamed on the Assumption University page.

