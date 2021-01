Share this article:

This year’s theme in based on John 15:1-17:

Abide in me and you shall bear much fruit.

An overview of the week by the USCCB is here.

Vatican News article: “Christians invited to join virtually in prayer for the 54th Week of Prayer for Christian Unity”

Additional links:

From the international team: Worship and background material available here.

A Prayer for Unity and Peace

The history behind this Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

Image credit: Design 36/ Shutterstock 1889130880