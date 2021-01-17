Children’s Liturgy of the WORD — 2nd Sunday in Ordinary Time

Share this article:

Wishing you a blessed 2nd Sunday in Ordinary Time!

Invite children to watch this special Children’s Liturgy of the Word. Thanks to Heidi and Mark from Christ the King Church in South Bend, Indiana, for sharing this with us.

Feel free to share this video with your children or parish. Pflaum’s Children Celebrate children’s leaflet for this week is included in the video comments (and below). Please share!

We’ve embedded the video below, but it can also be found via YOUTUBE here. This video is suitable for all ages.

See other links below that may help you share this Children’s Liturgy of the Word for the 2nd Sunday in Ordinary Time.

Register for the free webinar with John Burland and Miss Heidi at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/regis…

Free downloadable “Open My Ears Lord” coloring page available at https://linktr.ee/kidsliturgy *If you would like to share your child’s weekly coloring pages or faith-based drawings, please e-mail them to kidsliturgy2020@gmail.com, and we will try to feature them in next week’s video.*

This video (and future videos) will air on the CatholicTV channel every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 6 pm EST. It will also re-air on Monday at 7:30 am and Wednesday at 8 am EST.



Credits:

“Go Now And Listen To God’s Word,” “Come and Follow Me,” Gospel Acclamation, “Yes, Lord, I Believe,” Music: John Burland 2020, “The Baptism of Jesus,” and “The Holy Spirit.” Copyright © 2020 John Burland (Ovation Music Services). Distributed exclusively by Bayard Music, a division of Bayard, Inc.

Script written with help from the Children Celebrate Leader’s Guide Winter 2020 from Pflaum Publishing Group, a division of Bayard, Inc.

Colored illustrations from Living with Christ Sunday Missal for Young Catholics ©Marcelino Truong/Bayard.

Additional artwork by Evelyn Berry.

Additional editing by Ryan Witte.

Public domain photos and video from these sites: Pexels.com, Pixabay.com, Smithsonian Open Access, Unsplash.com, and Wikimedia Commons.

A special thanks to Pflaum Publishing Group for their generosity in sharing their resources with our children during these challenging months as we celebrate Mass at home.

Announcements:

Save the date for an upcoming webinar on Zoom: “MUSIC FOR ENRICHING CATECHESIS WITH CHILDREN AND FAMILIES” on Jan 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada). In this workshop renowned family educator John Burland (Composer) and Heidi Witte (Kids’ Liturgy) will share a variety of songs and strategies that help children learn the core beliefs of our faith. These catechetical songs cover a variety of themes including Scripture, doctrine and sacraments. This workshop will also demonstrate how the addition of prayerful gesture/signing can further enhance the teaching and learning process. Come join John and Heidi us as we celebrate the gift of our faith through song. Register at : https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/regis…

To order the Spring Children Celebrate program, including my five-minute Gospel Reflection and Saint in the Spotlight videos, or the 2020-2021 Sunday Missal for Young Catholics, visit https://bayardfaithresources.com/. If your parish or school already uses Children Celebrate! or Pflaum Gospel Weeklies, contact your parish to request that they share the videos with you.

If you like the religious songs we sing during Children’s Liturgy, visit bayardfaithresources.com to purchase CDs by Catholic composer John Burland, or go to giamusic.com for MP3 downloads.

Continuing to produce our program has become increasingly challenging for us. Since March, my husband Mark and I have been producing and sharing our free 25 minute Children’s Liturgy videos in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Please support us by becoming a patron at https://www.patreon.com/kidsliturgy .

Thank you for sharing your children with us this weekend! May God bless you and your families in this New Year, and may He keep you safe and well. See you next Sunday!

This video was produced by Heidi and Mark Witte (parishioners of Christ the King Catholic Church in South Bend, Indiana).

kidsliturgy2020@gmail.com

https://linktr.ee/kidsliturgy

@KidsLiturgy (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) www.patreon.com/kidsliturgy

