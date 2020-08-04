Your Help Needed: Make a music video for “Yes, Lord, I Believe”

Share this article:

Here’s a fun idea for families, parishes and schools!

If you view the Children’s Liturgy videos seen here, or use Pflaum Gospel Weeklies, or Children Celebrate, you likely are familiar with the music of Catholic composer, John Burland.

John invites your family to help him make a music video for his song, “Yes, Lord, I Believe!” Find out more here (and enjoy a practice session with Mr. Burland, too)!

We can’t wait to see your videos! Here’s the link for the video below: https://youtu.be/TxBIxqiSbDI

Details: If you would like to help, go to this link to download the music track, release form, and instructions for submitting a video of you singing the song.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folder…

John and the team will be gathering submissions until August 14, 2020.

We can’t wait to see all your videos!

Thank you to Pflaum Publishing Group for launching this project!

To order John Burland’s music or DVDs, visit bayardfaithresources.com or call 1-800-543-4383.

Image courtesy of John Burland Music.

