Updates on Future Saint Canonizations and Beatifications including Fr. Michael McGivney from the U.S.

Share this article:

Vatican News reported this past spring, the causes for the three saints were moved toward canonization by Pope Francis and the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. [Click on the names of these men and women to find bios for each of them.]

They are:

Blessed Charles de Foucauld

Blessed Cesare de Bus

Blessed Maria Domenica Mantovani

Vatican News also reported:

The Congregation for the Causes of the Saints recognized miracles attributed to the intercession of Venerable Father Michael McGivney, founder of the Knights of Columbus; and to Venerable Pauline-Marie Jaricot, foundress of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith and the Living Rosary Association. The way is now cleared for the two to be beatified.

(Decrees for new martyrs were also opened. Read the whole article here.)

Latest news: NCR reports that Venerable Fr. McGivney’s beatification will take place Oct. 31, 2020 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Image Credit: Lisa Julia Photography / Bayard, Inc.

Share this article: