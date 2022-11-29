Grandparents: Share Our Lady of Guadalupe’s Story (Dec. 12th)

Share this article:

Editor’s note: This activity is written for grandparents, but it can be easily used by families and others to share this feast day with children.

ROSIE SOTO SEAMAN

Years ago, Pope John Paul declared Mary, under the title of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Patroness of the Americas.

If there are any celebrations that occur in your area around this feast day, December 12th, or during the month of December, try to take your grandchild to experience one of these events.

Make Roses to Honor Mary

Invite your grandchild to make some roses to honor Mary on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Here are two methods to use:

Tissue Paper Roses

To form the roses: Cut pieces of white or pink tissue paper into squares that are 10-inches by 10-inches. Pinch a piece of tissue in the center and gather it together.

Cut in half a 12-inch green chenille pipe cleaner and twist it around the gathered area of the tissue to form the stem of the flower. Then tuck and fold the points of the tissue paper to form the rose petals.

Coffee Filter Roses

Use white 5-inch unused coffee filters to serve as the rose. Pinch in the center, then gather together. Cut in half a 12-inch green chenille pipe cleaner. Twist it around the coffee filter to serve as the stem.

Invite your grandchild to put the roses in a vase. Place before an image of Mary or on the family table.

Serve a Mexican Meal

Either cook your own favorite Mexican recipe or purchase a frozen Mexican meal that is already prepared.

Before dinner, have your grandchild recall the story of Our Lady of Guadalupe and say this prayer:

“Thank you, Our Lady, for watching over the Americas and all the millions of people who love you very much. Amen.”

Rosie Soto Seaman is a former Montessori teacher, and TV personality on WKRG-TV where she was a longtime host for children’s programming. She writes from her home in Mobile, Alabama. She is mother to four grown children, and seven grandchildren. This post is an excerpt from Grandparenting with God’s Love and is used with permission.

Image credit: Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash.

