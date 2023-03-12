God’s Famous “Top Ten” List

Share this article:

Here’s a 20-Question Quiz on the Ten Commandments. It contains Sample Questions such as:

The Ten Commandments are found in which two books of the Bible?

Which is NOT explicitly one of the Ten Commandments

Did Jesus teach that the use of violence against enemies was acceptable?

This quiz can help you, your students, and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith, especially the 10 Commandments. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

Download the Quiz and and Answers here: CAT.Jan2018.CatholicIQ

DAVID O’BRIEN , MDiv, MA, is the faith formation director at St. Timothy parish in Florida. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts about Everyday Faith.

Image Credit: INKED PIXELS/ SHUTTERSTOCK

