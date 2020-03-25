Free coloring pages — perfect for younger Catholic children!

Share this article:

Looking for coloring pages for kids?

Pflaum Publishing is offering these free pages for download with art by Deacon Jim Burrows. They are great for young children and those preparing for First Communion.

6 pages in all:

The Holy Spirit comes to his people

The Holy Spirit rested upon Jesus when he was baptized

The Church is born on Pentecost

Jesus eats a special supper with his friends (The Last Supper)

Jesus asks his followers to prepare a special meal (The Last Supper)

The Annunciation

Click the link here to download these free printables: TIJ-Coloring-Pages

Here’s a sample:

