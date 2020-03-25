Free coloring pages — perfect for younger Catholic children!

Looking for coloring pages for kids?
Pflaum Publishing is offering these free pages for download with art by Deacon Jim Burrows. They are great for young children and those preparing for First Communion.
6 pages in all:
The Holy Spirit comes to his people
The Holy Spirit rested upon Jesus when he was baptized
The Church is born on Pentecost
Jesus eats a special supper with his friends (The Last Supper)
Jesus asks his followers to prepare a special meal (The Last Supper)
The Annunciation
Click the link here to download these free printables: TIJ-Coloring-Pages
Here’s a sample:
Image credits:
Banner: Doug James, Shutterstock 162295517
Coloring page: Pflaum Publishing
