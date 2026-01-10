The Echo of Faith: Three Pillars of a Catechist’s Heart

Share this article:

In a homily delivered at the 2022 St. John Bosco Conference, Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-Van Elst explored the spiritual identity of a catechist. Drawing from the etymology of the word “catechesis”—derived from the Greek for “echo”—he described faith as a sound wave that bounces off the believer. When faith touches us, we are called to become “echoes,” sharing that faith with others.

Bishop Tebartz-Van Elst outlined three essential dimensions that define a catechist’s ministry:

1. Embracing the Cross

Bishop Franz-Peter emphasized that catechists must personally identify with the crucified Lord. He noted that in the rite of installation, catechists receive a cross as a sign of their ministry, symbolizing that they have “touched the wounds of Christ”. This intimacy with the Cross empowers them to bear the burdens of others and witness to the depth of the faith.

2. Witnessing to Conversion

Using Saint Paul as the prime example, the Bishop described catechesis not just as teaching, but as a witness to continuous conversion. He distinguished between a one-time event and the Catholic understanding of being “born again and again”. All catechesis is rooted in the sacrament of Baptism and should mirror the catechumenate process—a journey of deepening faith that turns back to the origin to open future horizons.

3. Showing Compassion Through Listening

“If you feel what you see, you will give what you have,” the Bishop stated, highlighting the necessity of empathy. He shared an image of a fresco of St. Nicholas depicted with a giant ear, illustrating that proclaiming the faith begins with “empathic listening” rather than “pre-packed answers”. Citing Pope Francis, he urged catechists to listen to the culture and the unspoken needs of the people before speaking.

Conclusion Bishop Franz-Peter concluded with a powerful thought from St. John Chrysostom: “One man aflame with zeal is enough to uplift a whole people”. By embracing the cross, living a life of conversion, and listening with compassion, catechists keep the “resounding wave of the Holy Spirit” alive in the world today.

Watch the Bishop’s homily on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoN1kU-tPQA