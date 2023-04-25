Designing Cards for Priests

Share this article:

This Craft May Supplement a Lesson on Holy Orders

SARA JONCKHEERE

Our priests do so much for us and our churches. This craft is a way to recognize them and thank them for their service and commitment to God.

When a man accepts God’s call to receive the sacrament of Holy Orders, he takes on many responsibilities. Offering the Mass is primary in his mission, but there is much more. As a class, talk about some of the things our priests do on a daily basis. Make a list. This might be a great time to invite a priest to come and share with your class exactly what his ministry entails.

This craft will help students make a card that looks like a clerical shirt. The card can be used as a thank-you note or a letter to their favorite priest (see more suggestions below).

Assembly

1. To make the clerical shirt, fold the piece of black construction paper in half vertically. Keep the folded side at the top. Measure down about 1 1/2 ” from the top fold and mark that point on the left and right side of the card. From the point you marked, make a cut that is about 2 ” deep. Do the same thing on the other side so that the left and right side each have a flap that is about 1 1/2 ” x 2 ” .

2. Fold the flaps toward the middle to make the collar of the clerical shirt. Leave space to put the white Roman collar. You might want to angle the flaps down a little bit so it looks more like the collar of a shirt. Use glue on the back of the flaps to hold these two pieces in place.

3. Measure a strip of white card stock that is about 1 1/4 ” x 3 ” and slide this up under the black collar. Glue it into place on the back and then glue the black collar flaps down on top of that. This will represent the Roman collar worn by the priest.

4. Glue the three buttons down the front of the shirt.

5. Measure a piece of white card stock that is about 3 1/2 ” x 8 1/2 “and cut it out. Glue this on the inside of the card. This will be where students will write a letter to their priest.

Ideas for Letter Topics

■■ A thank-you letter of gratitude for what the priest does

■■ A welcome note to a new priest — about the student, the church, the area, etc.

■■ A friendly letter with questions for the priest to answer

■■ A note to share their new knowledge on a Catholic topic

■■ A prayer written for the priest

Let us Pray

Dear Heavenly Father, we thank you for our priests who serve us and lead us to you. Help them to know our appreciation, prayers, and support for them. Amen.

SARA JONCKHEERE, MA, is an elementary school teacher turned work-at-home mom. Creating digital curriculum and resources, she shares teaching ideas at SaraJCreations.com.

PHOTOS: SARA JONCKHEERE

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, April-May, 2018.

