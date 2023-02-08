Credal Knowledge — Test Yourself on the Apostles’ and Nicene Creed

Share this article:

Here is a quiz for both children and adults to test their knowledge on the Nicene and Apostles’ Creeds. It contains questions on subjects ranging from:

According to the Apostles’ Creed, faith in which person of the Trinity is affiliated with faith in the forgiveness of sins?

When Catholics profess the creeds at Mass, they are renewing their____vows.

Of the Holy Spirit, the Nicene Creed states: “With the Father and the Son is adored and____?



This quiz can help you, your students, and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith, especially it most intrinsic elements. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

Download the PDF: CAT.Oct2017_CatholicIQ

Download the Answer Key: CAT.Oct2017_IQAnswers

DAVID O’BRIEN, MDiv, MA, is the faith formation director at St. Timothy parish in Florida. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts about Everyday Faith.

This quiz was originally published in Catechist magazine, October, 2017.

