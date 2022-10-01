Class Act: Helping children develop a sense of the sacred

Share this article:

Encourage your students to reflect on the events in their lives — the things they see, the people they meet, their experiences — to help them develop a sense of the sacred, a sense of sacramentality. We can do this best by encouraging them to talk about their lives and help them make connections between everyday activities and the presence of God all around us.

We can ask, “What does this (a snowfall, the birth of a new baby, a classmate who is struggling, a parent losing a job, a sunset, a natural disaster, making a new friend, and so forth) tell you about God?” or “How is God speaking to us through this experience?”

Take time to have the students share the events of their lives with the class, and help them see that life itself is a sacrament.

KATE RISTOW has written catechist and teacher guides, as well as student text materials for every grade level. She has worked in religious formation for more than 30 years as a classroom teacher, catechist, and administrator. In addition, she is a national speaker and writer.

Excerpted from Celebrating the Sacraments: Inspiration and Professional Growth, part of the Called to Be a Catechist series at Twenty-Third Publications. 2017. Published by Twenty-Third Publications. Used with permission. All rights reserved.

