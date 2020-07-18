Children’s Liturgy of the WORD — 16th Sunday in Ordinary Time

Share this article:

Wishing you a most holy 16th Sunday in Ordinary Time!

Invite children to watch this special Children’s Liturgy of the Word. Thanks to Heidi and Mark from Christ the King Church in South Bend, Indiana, for sharing this with us.

Feel free to share this video with your children or parish. Pflaum’s Children Celebrate children’s leaflet for this week is included in the video comments (and below). Please share!

We’ve embedded the video below, but it can also be found via YOUTUBE here. This video is suitable for all ages.

See other links below that may help you share this Children’s Liturgy of the Word for the 16th Sunday in Ordinary Time.

Free downloadable God Gives Us Time To Grow coloring page available at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tCh1…

If you would like to share your child’s weekly coloring pages or faith-based drawings, please e-mail them to kidsliturgy2020@gmail.com, and we will try to feature them in next week’s video.

This video (and future videos) will air on the CatholicTV channel every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. EST.

—– Credits: “Proclaim the Word,” “Gospel Acclamation,” “Yes, Lord, I Believe,” Music: John Burland 2020, and “Have You Ever Seen a Mustard Seed,” and “His Laws Make Us Free.” Music © John Burland/Ovation Music, distributed by Pflaum Publishing Group, a division of Bayard, Inc.

Script written using Children Celebrate Leader’s Guide Spring 2020 from Pflaum Publishing Group, a division of Bayard, Inc.

Colored illustrations from Living with Christ Sunday Missal for Young Catholics ©Marcelino Truong/Bayard

Public domain photos and video from these sites: Pexels.com, Pixabay.com, Smithsonian Open Access, Unsplash.com, and Wikimedia Commons.

A special thanks to Pflaum Publishing Group for their generosity in sharing their resources with our children during these challenging weeks as we celebrate Mass at home. Please consider gifting the child in your life with a copy of the Summer Children Celebrate Weekly Leaflets! Visit the following link to order this affordable set, which coordinates with weekly readings this summer: https://bayardfaithresources.com/prod…

This Fall, Miss Heidi will be partnering with Pflaum Publishing Group to provide short Gospel Reflection videos for their Children Celebrate and Gospel Weeklies programs! Each 5 minute video will have an explanation of the Gospel, a story about a saint, and a closing prayer. To order the Fall Children Celebrate! program, Pflaum Gospel Weeklies Faith Formation Program, or to pre-order the 2020-2021 Sunday Missal for Young Catholics, call 800-543-4383 or visit https://bayardfaithresources.com/. If your parish or school already uses Children Celebrate! or Pflaum Gospel Weeklies, contact them to request that they share the videos with you.

—— Thank you for sharing your children with us this weekend! May God bless you and your families, and may He keep you safe in His loving arms. See you next Sunday!

This video was produced by Heidi and Mark Witte (parishioners of Christ the King Catholic Church in South Bend, Indiana).

@KidsLiturgy (Twitter)

kidsliturgy2020@gmail.com

