On Canceling Padre Serra: Commentary from Bishop Robert Barron (6-min. video)

The entire effort to erase the memory of St. Junípero Serra is from a historical standpoint ridiculous and from a moral standpoint more than a little frightening. When we see mobs of people tearing down and desecrating statues of a great Catholic saint, how can we not see the ugly specter of anti-Catholicism raising its head?

Bishop Barron + Serra FAQ: https://www.wordonfire.org/serra

Bishop Barron’s article “Canceling Padre Serra”: https://www.wordonfire.org/resources/…

Bishop Barron on Why St. Junípero Serra Matters Today: https://www.wordonfire.org/resources/…

