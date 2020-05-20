Catholic I.Q. — Quizzes about Holy Orders

Share this article:

Here’s a 20-question quiz about Holy Orders and Ordination. It contains sample questions such as:

The major symbol of the sacrament of Holy Orders is ______________ .

St. _______________ is well known as the patron saint of parish priests.

The first Christian to die for his faith was a deacon named ________ (see Acts 6–7).

The Kids Quiz is designed for younger learners, the questions are therefore easier.

This quiz can help you, your students, and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

Download the Quiz here: CAT.Apr-May20_CatholicIQ_web

David O’Brien, MDiv, MA, is the faith formation director at St. Timothy parish in Florida. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts about Everyday Faith.

PHOTO: ALESSIA GIULIANI/CPP/CIRIC

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, April/May 2020

