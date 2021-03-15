Catholic I.Q.—Quiz Mash-Up: A little on Lent, a little on Youth Ministry

Share this article:

Fun facts about Lent and Youth Ministry

DAVID O’BRIEN

Here’s a 20-question mash-up quiz combining Lent and Youth Ministry. It contains sample questions such as:

______________ is the event every three years when the Pope gathers with youth and

young adults from around the world for prayer and celebration of our Catholic faith.

The traditional Lenten spiritual practices are ________________, fasting, and almsgiving.

There is also a 10-question Kids’ Quiz!

This quiz can help you, your students and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

Download the Quiz here: CAT.Feb2019_CatholicIQ_web

David O’Brien, MDiv, MA, is the faith formation director at St. Timothy parish in Florida. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts about Everyday Faith.

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, February 2019

