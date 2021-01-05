Catholic I.Q. — Catechesis and Catechists

Share this article:

DAVID O’BRIEN

Here’s a 20-question quiz on catechesis and catechists. It contains sample questions such as:

The word catechesis literally means “______________” in Greek.

Besides preaching, St. Paul used his __________ to catechize his followers about the deeper doctrines of the faith.

In the early 1900s, this Catholic woman, Maria _________, created a hands-on method for learning about God and other subjects.

There is also a 10-question Kids’ Quiz!

This quiz can help you, your students and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

Download the Quiz here: CAT.Jan2019_CatholicIQ_web

DAVID O’BRIEN, MDiv, MA, is the faith formation director at St. Timothy parish in Florida. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts about Everyday Faith.

PHOTOS: GEORGE MARTELL/BAYARD INC.

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, January 2019

