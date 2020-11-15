Catholic IQ — Saints. Guess Who?

Share this article:

DAVID O’BRIEN

Here’s a 20-question quiz on Saints. It contains sample questions such as:

He translated the Bible into Latin and said: “Ignorance of Scripture is ignorance of Christ.”

He rejected the Christian faith of his mother, St. Monica, and pursued everything the world had to offer. After converting, he said: “There is no saint without a past and no sinner without a future.”

This Italian Franciscan with the stigmata (the wounds of Christ) counseled: “Pray, hope,

and don’t worry.”

There is also a 10-question Kids’ Quiz!

Find the downloadable Quizzes and Answers Here: SAINTS. CAT.Sept2017_CatholicIQ

This quiz can help you, your students and your students’ families review their knowledge of the Saints. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

David O’Brien is the faith formation director at St. Timothy Parish in Florida. He served as associate director of religious education for the Archdiocese of Mobile. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts About Everyday Faith.

Photo by Oksana Kuzmina, Shutterstock

This quiz was originally published in Catechist magazine, September 2017.

