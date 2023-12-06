Advice from the Psalms: 3 Steps for Teens Searching for Purpose

Share this article:

BY BINTA M. PAYE

Have you ever wondered why you were born, or what you will be doing 10 years from now? Maybe your interests are constantly changing, and you’re two personality quizzes away from giving up on your pursuit of self-knowledge.

Well, know that you are not alone.

In fact, God knew this would be such a common experience that He has provided us with several Bible verses to guide us through these times of uncertainty.

Here are three ways to find your purpose in the Psalms:

1.) Spend time in His PRESENCE.

“ You formed my inmost being; you knit me in my mother’s womb. I praise you, because I am wonderfully made; wonderful are your works! My very self you know,” (Psalm 139:13-14).

Before you were born, God delicately crafted you to be the individual you are today. He took His time to deposit special traits, talents, and desires inside of you, which will serve a great purpose.

Set some time aside to get to know Him through scripture, because the more you learn about Him, the more He will teach you about yourself through the Holy Spirit.

It’s important to read scriptures because it is God’s Word, which means it is one of the ways in which we hear His voice. After all, a relationship works both ways, so it is necessary to hear what He has to say in order to deepen your relationship.

He desires this closeness with you because He loves you, and He wants you to flourish through the power of His Presence.

2.) Lift up your fears and struggles in PETITION.

“I sought the Lord, and he answered me, delivered me from all my fears. Look to Him and be radiant, and your faces may not blush in shame,” (Psalm 34:5-6).

As you spend time in His presence, ask Him about what He wants you to do in your next season of life. Go to Him with your concerns about the future, and don’t be afraid to ask Him about why He created you. He cherishes this time with you and prefers you seeking His counsel over the world’s.

If you’re afraid of what the future holds, communicate that to Him. If there is an obstacle in your life that is preventing you from being the best version of yourself, communicate that to Him, too.

Release your burdens unto God so you do not have to carry them on your own anymore. This verse promises that if you look to Him with confidence in His ability, He won’t let you down.

3.) Move forward with one small PLAN.

“The valiant one whose steps are guided by the Lord, who will delight in his way, may stumble, but he will never fall, for the Lord holds his hand,” (Psalm 37:23-24).

Once you’ve given your fears and struggles to the Lord, you will have more room to discover the gifts and talents that are deposited within you. Take some time to explore yourself, and recognize the facets of life that bring you joy.

Do you consider yourself to be a good listener? Do you enjoy comforting your hurting friends? Do you like to spend your time drawing, painting, or writing? These are a few examples of gifts that God has given us.

Once you’ve discovered your own gifts, develop an action plan to exercise them. Devote your time towards growing and further refining your talents. You may not know any information about your future, but at least you know some of the activities that bring you joy and a sense of purpose.

It’s easy to think, God has my future taken care of so I don’t need to do anything; the first half may be true, but that doesn’t give you an excuse to be a couch potato! Get involved with different activities in your community to continue learning about what you like, and to make a positive impact in the world around you.

Choose a path and walk in it, but also be open and flexible to His guidance. After all, He knows best.

You were created for a divine purpose. Keep your gifts close, and keep God closer. Your future is bright.

BINTA M. PAYE is a senior studying English: Writing and Mass Communications at Assumption College.

Image Credit: Marijus Auruskevicius/Shutterstock 164199995

