A Lenten Vocabulary

by Jean Grant

Unscramble each set of letters to form a word associated with Lent. Then find the definition of the word below and complete the definition by writing the word in the blank.

stainbence _______________ smalinigvg _______________

stingfa _______________ hAs sendeWday ______________

sampl _______________ encapen _______________

treeds _______________ repayr _______________

secarific _______________ loveit _______________

1. Acts of fasting, prayer, and giving alms are ways of doing ___________, especially during Lent.

2. During Lent, ______________ refers to eating no meat on Ash Wednesday and all Fridays.

3. The season of Lent reflects the 40 days that Jesus spent in the __________.

4. _______________ is the giving of money or goods to the poor as a form of penance.

5. ______________ is an act that shows our love for God and others by putting God and others before ourselves.

6. _____ _____________ is the first day of Lent.

7. When we eat only one regular-sized meal and two smaller meals during the days of Lent we are ______________.

8. ___________ from the previous Palm Sunday are burned to be used as ashes for Ash Wednesday.

9. __________ is the color of vestments worn on four of the six Sundays of Lent.

10. ______________ is the lifting of our hearts and minds to God.

ANSWER KEY: 1. penance 2. abstinence 3. desert 4. Almsgiving 5. Sacrifice 6. Ash Wednesday 7. fasting 8. Palms 9. Violet 10. Prayer

