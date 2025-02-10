A Family Together: Who Wants to Be a Saint?

Share this article:

by Jean Larkin

[CLICK HERE] for a downloadable PDF of this activity.

Copyright 2013, Bayard, Inc. All rights reserved. This article is protected by United States copyright and other intellectual property laws and may not be reproduced, rewritten, distributed, redisseminated, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast, directly or indirectly, in any medium without the prior written permission of Bayard, Inc.

This article was written by the Catechist Staff and appeared in Catechist magazine, February 2013.

Image Credit: Shutter Stock 544541167