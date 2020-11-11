Veteran’s Day — a prayer for veterans

Veterans Day – November 11

Dear Lord,

We remember today all those who fought for peace and justice.

No words can fully express the appreciation we have for all those who have made sacrifices and continue to make sacrifices.

Bless them, Lord!

Many gave their lives to thwart the cruelty and evil of dictators and to establish equality, freedom, and peace.

For those who have died, we pray that they be with you in peace and joy, and that their families find comfort and peace.

Amen.